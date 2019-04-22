Priyanka, Nick celebrate first Easter as couple

celebrated her first with her

The two celebrated in and shared photographs of their family time with his mother, Denise Jonas, also making an appearance in their images that posted on on Sunday.

The couple can be seen with gift baskets in one photograph as hugs her mother-in-law while Denise can be seen happily dancing in a video.

While Priyanka captioned the image: "Happy from ours to yours."

Nick, who shared a cute photograph of himself along with the "Isn't It Romantic" actress, wrote: "Happy Easter to you and yours! From me and mine."

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped up filming "The Sky is Pink", directed by She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with

Nick has rebanded with his brothers Joe and The three made a comeback with the single "Sucker" this year.

--IANS

dc/nn/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)