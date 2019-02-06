Process to fill 76,000 vacancies in central paramilitary forces launched

The has launched a massive recruitment drive to fill 76,578 vacancies in (CAPFs) or paramilitary forces through a month long computer-based written exam slated to start from February 11.

Of the total vacancies, 54,953 are for the post of ( Duty), 1,073 at the level of ( Duty), 466 for ( Duty) and 20,086 vacancies pertain to promotional posts and in other cadres such as tradesman, ministerial, medical, paramedical, communication and engineering.

"The vacancies in the CAPF will be filled by completing all the necessary ground work," said a statement.

The CAPF include the (CRPF), the (BSF), the (ITBP), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Assam Rifles and the (CISF).

The direct recruitment for 54,953 vacancies for the post of is going to be made through the (SSC) which will conduct a computer-based written examination for a month, from February 11 to March 11.

Of the vacancies for ranks, CRPF has the maximum 21,566 followed by the BSF (16,984), the SSB (8,546), the ITBP (4,126) and the Assam Rifles (3,076). The remaining vacancies are in the CISF and other CAPFs. Of the total vacancies for the post of constables, 7,646 are for women and remaining 47,307 for men.

Of the 1,073 vacancies for Sub-Inspector, the BSF has the maximum 508 vacancies followed by the CRPF (274), the SSB (206) and the ITBP (85). Of these vacancies, 38 are for women and remaining 1,035 for men. Direct recruitment for these posts also will be made by the SSC through a written examination from March 12 to 16.

Of the level vacancies, the Ministry said direct recruitment is being made through the and that the result of the written examination to fill these posts were declared on January 10. The shortlisted candidates will appear for physical and medical examination to be conducted by the SSB, the nodal force, from February 25 onwards.

In addition, 20,086 vacancies pertain to promotional posts and in other cadres such as tradesman, ministerial, medical, paramedical, communication and engineering, and these are also being filled by the CAPFs.

