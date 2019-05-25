PSG extend Tuchel's contract till 2021

Top French football club Paris Saint- on Saturday extended their German Thomas Tuchel's contract till June 30, 2021. The club also extended the contracts of Tuchel's support staff until June 30, 2021, reported.

"I'd like to thank the and the whole club for their trust in me and my staff," said Tuchel after penning his new deal.

Tuchel, 45, took over PSG in June 2018, guiding the club to its eighth title this season. However, PSG bowed out of in the Round of 16 for the third straight year besides failing to win titles in the domestic cups."This (extension) only reinforces my ambition to bring this team to the very top through hard work. I'm also very touched by the backing of our supporters, and I'm sure that the best is yet to come for our club," he commented.

"For a year now, Thomas has been bringing to the daily life of the club, not only for the players, but for the whole of Paris Saint-Germain," said the club's and Chief Executive Officer

"Thomas has expertise in the game as well as great managerial skills, and we are delighted to be able to rely on his qualities on a long-term basis," he added.

