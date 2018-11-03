Napoli demolish Empoli 5-1

had a hat trick to lead Napoli 5-1 over relegation-bound Empoli in the opener of the 11th round of the 2018-2019 season.

The win lifts Napoli to second place with 25 points, 3 behind leaders Juventus, though the have a game in hand. Empoli, with just 6 points, are 18th, reports news.

The hosts were dominant from the start on Friday night and went up 1-0 in the 9th minute with a goal by Lorenzo Insigne, his seventh of the season.

Empoli made some inroads in the offensive zone and thought they were level after scored, but the goal was disallowed for an offside.

Instead, Mertens connected with a shot from distance to boost Napoli's lead to 2-0 in the 38th minute.

The visitors managed to pull one back with a goal by in the 58th minute, only to see Mertens score again six minutes later to make it 3-1.

Arkadiusz Milik got a fourth goal for the home side in the 90 minute and Mertens completed the triple with a strike in stoppage time.

--IANS

kk/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)