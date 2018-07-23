PTI candidate killed in Pakistan suicide attack

(PTI) candidate has been killed after a suicide bomber targetted his vehicle in DI Khan's Kulachi Tehsil, officials said.

Gandapur was said to be leaving his home for an election meeting on Sunday when his jeep was targetted, News reported.

The PTI candidate was among four injured in the attack and succumbed to his wounds at the hospital. He was first taken to but was then shifted to the Combined Military Hospital's (CMH) operation theatre owing to his

"Two police guards and Gandapur's were injured in the attack," the told News, adding that their condition is critical.

Investigations are under way, the police said, adding that severed limbs of the suicide bomber have also been recovered from the

The former agriculture in was contesting the July 25 polls from PK-99 (DI Khan-V).

Gandapur's brother, Israrullah, was killed on October 16, 2013 in a suicide bombing while greeting visitors on Eid-ul-Azha in his hometown of Kulachi.

He was a serving in the government at the time of his death and elected from the then-PK-67 constituency.

Gandapur was elected on his brother's seat after a by-election following his death.

Their third brother, Gandapur, is a senior bureaucrat who has served in the and government.

Their father, Sardar Inayaltullah Khan Gandapur, served as the and minister of then-NWFP government in the 1970s.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)