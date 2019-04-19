Putin, Kim to discuss ties, denuclearization: Kremlin

-
ALSO READ
China says Trump-Kim summit 'important step' towards denuclearisation
Guterres calls for clear roadmap of denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
Trump says he refused North Korean demand to lift sanctions
China backs second Trump-Kim summit
Trump sends message to Kim through S.Korean President
-
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will discuss bilateral relations, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and regional cooperation in their first meeting later this month, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"The baggage for discussion is very extensive. Here we must still remember first of all that we are talking about negotiations of the heads of neighbouring states with an extensive joint border," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"There is no doubt that Russia will be ready to do everything to promote the process of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula to the best of its abilities," he added.
On Thursday, the Kremlin said that Kim will meet Putin before the end of April. It will be the first official meeting between Kim and Putin.
Peskov said that the non-disclosure of information about the place and date of their meeting was related to security concerns but added it will take place in Russia.
Speculation has grown that the meeting could take place in the Russian Far East city of Vladivostok.
When asked if Russia and the US contacted each other on the problems of the Korean Peninsula, Peskov said a "certain exchange of views is underway", but it was impossible to talk about some kind of close coordination on this issue.
Kim has met US President Donald Trump twice. They ended their latest summit in Vietnam's Hanoi on February 28 without an agreement.
--IANS
soni/
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU