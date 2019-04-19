Putin, Kim to discuss ties, denuclearization: Kremlin

Russian and North Korean leader will discuss bilateral relations, denuclearization of the and regional cooperation in their first meeting later this month, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"The baggage for discussion is very extensive. Here we must still remember first of all that we are talking about negotiations of the heads of neighbouring states with an extensive joint border," Kremlin told reporters.

"There is no doubt that will be ready to do everything to promote the process of denuclearization of the to the best of its abilities," he added.

On Thursday, the Kremlin said that Kim will meet Putin before the end of April. It will be the first official meeting between Kim and Putin.

Peskov said that the non-disclosure of information about the place and date of their meeting was related to security concerns but added it will take place in

Speculation has grown that the meeting could take place in the city of Vladivostok.

When asked if and the US contacted each other on the problems of the Korean Peninsula, Peskov said a "certain exchange of views is underway", but it was impossible to talk about some kind of close coordination on this issue.

Kim has met US twice. They ended their latest summit in Vietnam's on February 28 without an agreement.

--IANS

soni/

