Guterres calls for clear roadmap of denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

UN Antonio has called for serious talks between the US and North Korea, and for a clear roadmap of denuclearization of the

"We believe it's high time to make sure that the negotiations between the US and North start again seriously, and that a roadmap is clearly defined for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," said on Friday at a press conference, reported.

"We will not for any anticipation of other measures before a clear negotiation is put in place, aiming at the denuclearization of the with a roadmap," he added.

made the remarks when US was meeting North Korean at the

"We encourage both countries to move on with the negotiations. We need a clear roadmap, as I said, to clarify things, to allow us to know exactly what the next step will be and to have predictability in the way negotiations take place," he said.

The said Friday that Trump and North Korean leader will meet again at the end of February at a venue to be announced later.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)