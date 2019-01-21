PWL-4: Delhi look to stop Haryana's winning spree (Preview)

All eyes will be on Malik's 62 kg category clash with Tayana Omelchenko of when Sultans take on Hammers on Tuesday in the (PWL) Season 4 currently underway at the here.

Runners-up in the last three seasons, Hammers are on a winning spree right now having defeated UP Dangal and in their previous encounters whereas have had a rollercoaster ride so far losing against Yodha, winning against UP and then again going down to Royals.

Interestingly, there are two foreigners in the women's 62 kg weight category in PWL-4. Both of them are from and both of them are medal winners in the world championships.

In Delhi's clash against MP, that category was blocked preventing the Sakshi-Elise Manolova bout from taking place. But, this time, fans will expect to get the better of Tayana and put an end to the European domination in this group.

Apart from this, the women's 53 kg clash between Seema of and Delhi's Pinki is also expected to be a cracker of a contest. Pinki is on a roll at the moment and she has reasons to be confident having beaten the 2017 world champion in an earlier clash.

Haryana's Ravi Kumar, who defeated the experienced in a one-sided encounter in his last bout, definitely holds the edge over Delhi's Pankaj in the 57 kg category.

Rajneesh, who is coming back from an injury looks to be in great form at the moment and he is eager to cause an upset by beating in the 65 kg category.

The Hammers co-owner Bhupender said his team is the most balanced team in this PWL and will leave no stone unturned to win the title this year.

said Pinki is making up for Katherina Zhydachivska's lack of form this season and he is expecting the Romanian to come good in their match against Haryana.

Squads:

Delhi Sultans: Pinki (53 Kg), Pankaj (57 Kg), (57 Kg), Malik (58 Kg), kviatkoski Andrey (65 Kg), Khetik Tsabolov (74 Kg), Shustovo Anastasia (76 Kg), Praveen (86 Kg) Satender Malik (125 Kg)

Haryana Hammers: Seema (53 Kg), (57 Kg), (57 Kg), Tayana Omelchenko (62 Kg), Rajnesh (65 Kg), (74 Kg), Kiran (76 Kg), (86 Kg), Khotsianivski Aleksander (125 Kg).

