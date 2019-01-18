Sakshi clinches decider as Delhi Sultans win first tie of PWL-4

Rio bronze medallist tamed Asian Championships gold medallist in a low-scoring decider to help Sultans secure their first win of Pro League (PWL) Season 4 with a 4-3 victory over UP Dangal, here Friday.

The tie was hanging in balance at 3-3 when Sakshi, who struggled in the 2018 season, took the mat against her compatriot.

It was Sakshi's first match of the season and she started off cautiously but managed to prevail in a hard-fought encounter.

Sultans led 3-1 after Pankaj (57kg), (74kg) and (53kg) won their bouts but Irakli Misituri (86kg) and (125kg) brought the UP back in the contest with dominating wins.

Pankaj, up against the 2018 World Junior Championships silver medallist UP Dangal's Naveen in the men's 57kg category, was not deterred by the reputation of his opponent and maintained his attacking mode all through the bout to win it 7-0.

For the 2017 Asian Championships silver medallist Sarita it was baptism by fire and she came out unscathed. She had to win the 57kg bout against to bring UP back in the tie and she stole one point with an escape in the first round and a takedown in the second was enough to give her a 3-0 win in the end.

The Sultan's was trailing Jitender by a point at the break in the 74kg men's bout. But one take down and two near fall gave the eight points to take complete control of the proceedings. On the counter attack, Jitender managed to take Khetik down once but ran out of time to go down 3-8 and let the Sultans take 2-1 lead in the tie.

In a major upset of the evening, national championships gold medal winner turned the tables on the 2018 European Championship silver medallist to win 8-7 in an edge of the seat thriller.

Vanesa started on an aggressive note and took down in the first few seconds of their 53kg category bout to bag two points.

But showing excellent technique, Pinki scored four points. Vanesa edged ahead with one point from an escape and two more from a takedown. But with just few seconds to go on the clock, Pinki pined Vanesa down to score an unbelievable win and put the Sultans 3-1 ahead in the tie.

The men's 86kg and 125kg category bouts went on expected lines with both the foreigners for UP and their bouts against Praveen and easily to take it to a decider.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)