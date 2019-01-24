PWL-4: Vinesh guides Mumbai to 4-3 win over Haryana

led Maharathi to a convincing 4-3 win and cut short Hammers' in the (PWL) Season 4, currently underway at the Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

The 24-year-old wrestler, who was nominated for the prestigious Laureaus Awards recently, got tough resistance from the Hammers Seema but gold medal winner clinched it 12-2 to win the tie with one bout remaining.

In the inconsequential 57kg men's bout, the world U23 championships silver medallist of rallied to beat the European U23 champion Ibragim Ilyasov of 13-9. Ibragim was leading 9-5 at one stage.

Earlier, Harphool gave an early lead beating countrymate Haryana Hammers' Rajneesh 5-2 in an evenly contested bout in the 65kg category.

bronze medallist restored parity for Haryana in the next bout beating Shilpi Yadav of Mumbai 16-0 in a completely one-sided encounter in the women's 62kg category.

Next it was world championships bronze medallist Ali Shabanov's turn to put the Hammers 2-1 ahead, edging past Mumbai Maharathi's 4-3 in an edge-of-the-seat thriller in the 86kg category.

silver medalist Hungarian Zseneth Nemeth made it 2-2 for Mumbai Maharathi beating bronze medalist 6-4 in the women's 76kg category.

took a 4-2 lead midway through the first round but Zseneth came back strongly to clinch the bout.

Russia's Baitseev Vladisiav put Mumbai Maharathi on the doorsteps of victory wining the 125kg category bout against Haryana's Ukrainian 6-2.

After the fifth bout, Mumbai was leading 3-2 before Vinesh sealed it for them.

