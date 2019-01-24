Vinesh scripts another dominating win as Mumbai cut short Haryana's winning streak

gold medallist scored a dominating 12-2 win over Seema as Maharathi halted Hammers' winning streak with a 4-3 win in the (PWL), here Thursday.

The 24-year-old wrestler, who has been nominated for the prestigious Laureaus Awards, faced some resistance but eventually won the women's 53kg contest by technical superiority to seal the tie with one bout remaining.

In the inconsequential 57kg men's bout the world U23 championships silver medalist of rallied to beat the European U23 champion Ibragim Ilyasov 13-9.

Earlier, Harphool gave Maharathi an early lead, beating country mate 5-2 in an evenly contested bout in the 65kg category.

bronze medalist restored parity for in the next bout beating Shilpi Yadav of 16-0 in a completely one-sided encounter in the women's 62kg category.

World championships bronze medalist put the Hammers 2-1 ahead edging past 4-3 in an edge-of-the-seat thriller in the 86kg category.

silver medalist Hungarian Zseneth Nemeth made it 2-2 for Mumbai, beating bronze medalist 6-4 in the women's 76kg category.

It was who took 4-2 lead midway through the first round but Zseneth came back strongly to clinch the bout.

Russia's Baitseev Vladisiav put Mumbai on the doorsteps of victory wining the 125kg category bout against Ukrainian 6-2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)