PWL: MP Yodha aim to confirm place in semis (Preview)

Debutant will look to cement their place in the semi-finals with a win over UP when they clash in the League (PWL) Season-4 at the Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

After two consecutive defeats, UP came back strongly against Mumbai Maharathi to put their campaign back on track and they will look to brighten their chances by turning the tables on the debutant.

Yodha, with two wins and two losses, need a win to book their berth in the semis, whereas a defeat against UP would make them wait for the outcome of the other matches in the league. For UP to make it to the semis, they have to win their remaining two bouts against and defending champions Punjab Royals.

Some of the key clashes in this tie will be seen in the men's 74 kg, and women's 57 and 62 kg categories. In the men's 74 kg category UP Dangal's Jitender, who has just returned after a training stint in Georgia, will taken on who had a narrow escape against in the previous bout. Jitender on the other hand defeated giant killer in an one-sided encounter.

Expect a cracker of a contest in the women's 57 kg category too where world championships silver medallist Pooja Dhanda will take on an in-form who has already caused two upsets this season. It is an excellent opportunity for Sarita to show that she also is a force to reckon with in women's

Another tough contest can be expected in the women's 62 kg category where India's only Asian Championships gold medallist Navjot Kaur is up against bronze medallist

Squads:

MP Yodha: (53 kg), (57 kg), Pooja Dhanda (57 kg), (62 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), (74 kg), (76 kg), Deepak (86 kg), (125 kg).

UP Dangal: (53 kg), Naveen (57 kg), Sarita (57 kg), Navjot Kaur (64 kg), (65 kg), Jitendra (74 kg), Epp Mae (76 kg) Irakli Misituri (86 kg), Giorgi Sakandelidze (125 kg).

--IANS

ajb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)