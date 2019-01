The (CoA) of the Board of Control for in India (BCCI) on Thursday lifted the suspension of and Lokesh Rahul which was imposed for their objectionable comments on a television talk show.

The two players, who were sent home from the tour, have already missed four One-Day Internationals (ODI).

--IANS

ajb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)