Qatar Investment Authority invests $200 mn in Airtel Africa

on Thursday said the (QIA) has completed the proposed investment of $200 million in Airtel Africa, a subsidiary of the telecom

The proceeds of the deal would be used to reduce Airtel Africa's existing debt, the company said in a regulatory filing at the BSE.

"Upon receipt of full issue proceeds of $200 million, the said primary equity issuance by Limited, UK has now been completed," it said.

The investment from QIA is in continuation of the recent $1.25 billion investment by six leading global investors including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, and

The latest transaction would not involve any sale of shares by existing shareholders, said.

--IANS

rrb/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)