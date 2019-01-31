Memorial construction case: ED raids 7 places in Lucknow

The (ED) on Thursday raided seven places here in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the construction of memorials and parks by an earlier BSP government under in

The agency carried out the searches at the residences of engineers of the Rajkiya Nirman Nigam and private firms, a senior ED said.

The agency filed a money laundering case on the basis of a case registered by the State Vigilance Department.

During its 2007-11 regime, the government constructed Ambedkar Smarak, Kanshi Ram Smarak, Baudh Vidhar Shanti Upvan, Kanshi Ram eco-garden, Kanshi sthal, sthal and Prateek Stahl Samta Moolak Chauraha in

The Dalit Prerna Sthal and Green Garden also came up on 33 acres in Noida.

As per government records, the total cost of these memorials was Rs 5,919 crore.

The had filed a case against many engineers and officers in 2014 for alleged financial irregularities.

--IANS

aks/in/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)