Memorial construction case: ED raids 7 places in Lucknow

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided seven places here in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the construction of memorials and parks by an earlier BSP government under Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh.
The agency carried out the searches at the residences of engineers of the Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam and private firms, a senior ED official said.
The agency filed a money laundering case on the basis of a case registered by the Uttar Pradesh State Vigilance Department.
During its 2007-11 regime, the Bahujan Samaj Party government constructed Ambedkar Smarak, Kanshi Ram Smarak, Baudh Vidhar Shanti Upvan, Kanshi Ram eco-garden, Kanshi Ram Sanskriti sthal, Rama Bai Ambekdar sthal and Prateek Stahl Samta Moolak Chauraha in Lucknow.
The Dalit Prerna Sthal and Green Garden also came up on 33 acres in Noida.
As per government records, the total cost of these memorials was Rs 5,919 crore.
The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department had filed a case against many engineers and officers in 2014 for alleged financial irregularities.
