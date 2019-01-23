Qlik acquires CrunchBot to help users enhance data management

Data analytics and platform on Wednesday announced it has acquired (AI)-powered bot platform CrunchBot, along with its team of professionals, for an undisclosed sum.

Users can now understand their data using natural language through " Sense" and within leading such as Slack, Skype, Chat and Teams, the company said in a statement.

"Bringing and Crunch Data into will help users more easily inject data regularly into workflows, making analytics an essential element in daily collaboration and decision making," said Qlik

"Qlik continually looks for new ways to deliver augmented intelligence to users and improve data literacy," he added.

Now available to customers through Qlik, helps bridde the gap between visual discovery and conversational analytics.

With the acquisition, Qlik customers and partners would see enhanced analytics adoption and user data literacy with a faster and easier way to ask questions, generate insights and make data-driven decisions with

"We're thrilled to become part of the advanced capabilities that Qlik continues to bring to market, helping enterprise customers realise the bottom-line value of making it easier for their employees to converse with data," said Nish Patel, CrunchBot and Crunch Data

