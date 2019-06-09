Qualcomm, Intel, Samsung invest in US-based chip-maker

After cutting ties with because of US government's ban on the Chinese tech giant, Qualcomm, and have invested money in a US-based chip-maker that produces based on the instruction set architecture.

According to The Information, the chip-design company has raised $65.4 million as part of its latest funding round, Authority reported on Saturday.

To create RISC-V-based chip designs, teams up with other tech and churns out new designs in one to three months, promising to deliver "within weeks".

is an open-source hardware instruction set architecture, based on established principles, generally used in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, micro-controllers, network tech and even smart wearables.

Usually, gadgets such as smart speakers, smart watches, and use processors based on Intel's x86 and Arm's instruction sets.

chips based on Arm chips typically take roughly a year.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, SiFive is being seen as an emerging competitor to UK-based chip-maker

After cut trade ties with earlier in June, it is possible that in the future, could also have to turn to the architectured chips to power its next bunch of handsets, the report added.

