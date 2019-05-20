Google, Qualcomm, Intel, Broadcom ditch Huawei

After US President Donald Trump declared passed an executive order banning American companies from supplying China-based Huawei with hardware or software components, top companies including Google, Qualcomm, Intel, and Broadcom, have all cut ties with the smartphone giant.
According to Fast Company, Google's revoking of Huawei's Android license translates to Huawei smartphones getting an inferior version of the Android OS - the open-source version (AOSP) that are sold after the ban. Huawei will not get access to the code for monthly security patches either.
There are reportedly more than 30 American companies supplying Huawei with hardware or software components and similar to Google and Qualcomm, others are likely to follow suit as the trade war between the US and China intensifies.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
