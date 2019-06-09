Facebook restrictions to have little impact on Huawei: Experts

Chinese giant Huawei, which is currently battling the trade ban imposed by the US, has also been cut off by to comply with the sanctions, but experts believe that the move by the would not have worrying implications on the player.

"Unlike Google, has taken a different approach to the US export ban. is suspending app preinstalls on out of the box," said Prabhu Ram, Head, (IIG), (CMR).

move would ensure that all its apps, including and WhatsApp, would not come preinstalled on future

"Unlike prior decisions by others, decision does not have serious, or worrying implications, either for or its consumers," Ram told IANS.

"Consumers can still install apps via the Play Store," he pointed out.

Echoing a similar view, Faisal Kawoosa, at market research firm techARC, told IANS: "This is going to be least significant thing and will go unnoticed.

"In most of the cases, even if such apps are preloaded, they still connect to to fetch the latest build, as there is a lag between app being burnt pre-shipping and the date when a user starts using them."

However, the overall impact of the US trade ban on Huawei is likely to affect the global shipments.

Singapore-based market research firm slashed its global smartphone shipments forecast by 3.1 per cent in the wake of the ban on Huawei.

Search has urged to be exempted from the export ban citing reasons that could be bad for its business.

also fears that the export ban would create a competitor to the US-made (OS), which would hurt the giant's monopoly.

Notably, Google announced last month it wanted to work with Huawei over the next 90 days, shortly after the trade restrictions were temporarily eased on the world's second-largest

"Assuming that US and are able to accomplish a level-playing field and trade understanding, including on Huawei, before the 90-day reprieve expires later this year, Huawei's future will be bright. But if there is no US- deal, it would mean that Huawei would have to continue full steam ahead on life beyond US tech," Ram noted.

Huawei is intensively testing its own operating system, to be named "HongMeng OS" for market or "Oak OS" for overseas market, which is likely to be launched in August or September, China's newspaper said on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

"Imagine, a new OS, and a new apps ecosystem. Gaining consumer acceptance in global markets. If, unlike ZTE, Huawei does not fail and fold, and is able to rebuild itself, it will signal that major American tech companies will lose out on the second largest handset maker's smartphone base globally. It's a tall order, but not improbable," said Ram.

