R&B singer James Ingram dead

R&B James Ingram, known for the soulful, smooth voice behind hits like "Just once" and "I don't have the heart", is dead. He was 66.

Ingram's long-time friend and creative partner, Debbie Allen, confirmed the news to cnn.com.

"I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name," Allen wrote in a tribute on

The cause of Ingram's death was not revealed.

Ingram, an native, got his start as a with the band Funk and later played keyboards for

He was nominated for 14 Grammy Awards, winning for best male R&B performance for his song "One Hundred Ways" in 1981 and best R&B performance for a duo or group in 1984 for " "

His duet with Patti Austin, "How Do You Keep the Music Playing," earned an nomination for best original song in 1983.

Over the course of his career, also had successful collaborations with Linda Ronstadt, Quincy Jones, and

He co-wrote Michael Jackson's hit song " (Pretty Young Thing)" with Jones.

was also nominated for two -- one in 1994 for best original song for "The Day I Fall in Love" and again in the same category the following year for "Look What Love Has Done."

--IANS

