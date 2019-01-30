Trolling has become social media norm: Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, who was last seen in "Befikre", says trolling has become a norm of the

Her comments came days after her "Befikre" co-star Ranveer Singh was trolled after he posted a photoghraph of his along with several police officers and constables at the Umang 2019.

The was picked up in the air by the men in khakhee. Some on took offence saying that the "Simmba" has disrespected the men in uniform.

"That's typical Ranveer Singh for you. I feel everybody gets trolled. There is no one who hasn't got trolled on I guess trolling has become norm of social media where people enjoy belittling everybody," Vaani said.

"Everybody is out there to pull the other person down but it will only bother if you let it bother you," added the actress, who was attending the seventh edition of Femina Stylista West 2019 here.

Sharing her feeling on judging the Femina Stylista, Vaani said: "I am really excited to be here because this is the first time I am judging this kind of contest. It's a huge honour for me.

"It's one of the best platforms for youngsters. I don't think there is a better platform than this because we all know Femina. As children, we have grown up reading their magazine so, it is something popular for everybody to be able to relate to."

On the Bollywood front, Vaani will be next seen on screen with and in an yet untitled film followed by "Shamshera" along with Ranbir and

Both are being produced by Yash Raj Film Productions.

