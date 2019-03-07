Rabri Devi to distribute party symbol to candidates for LS polls

-
ALSO READ
IRCTC scam: Court holds summon orders for Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi
IRCTC scam: Delhi court summons Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi
IRCTC scam: Lalu to appear before court via video conferencing on Dec 20, court directs CBI to make arrangements
Lalu granted interim bail in IRCTC scam case
Lalu attacks Nitish for painting grim picture of Grand Alliance
-
In the absence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi is slated to distribute the party symbol to candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party official said on Thursday.
"Rabri Devi will hand over the party symbol to the RJD candidates contesting the polls", the official said. Lalu Prasad is unlikely to get bail ahead of the elections, the Rashtriya Janata Dal official said.
Lalu Prasad was convicted in three fodder scam cases in December 2017 and January 2018 and was awarded 14 years imprisonment. He has applied for bail in the Supreme Court.
"If he fails to get bail within the next two weeks, candidates will be given the party symbol by Rabri Devi in his absence," another party leader said.
Lalu Prasad, as President of the RJD, is entitled to distribute the party symbol.
He is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.
Earlier, a PIL was filed in the Patna High Court questioning the legitimacy of distribution of the party symbol by Lalu Prasad who, it stated, could not hold the post after being convicted in corruption cases.
--IANS
ik/ksk/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU