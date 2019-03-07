Rabri Devi to distribute party symbol to candidates for LS polls

In the absence of Lalu Prasad, his wife and former Minister is slated to distribute the party symbol to candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party said on Thursday.

" will hand over the party symbol to the candidates contesting the polls", the said. is unlikely to get bail ahead of the elections, the said.

was convicted in three fodder scam cases in December 2017 and January 2018 and was awarded 14 years imprisonment. He has applied for bail in the

"If he fails to get bail within the next two weeks, candidates will be given the party symbol by in his absence," another said.

Lalu Prasad, as of the RJD, is entitled to distribute the party symbol.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the (RIMS) in Ranchi.

Earlier, a PIL was filed in the questioning the legitimacy of distribution of the party symbol by who, it stated, could not hold the post after being convicted in corruption cases.

