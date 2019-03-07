A wooden chair in Kanpur that proved lucky for Modi

A wooden kept in a glass casket in the headquarters in Kanpur, which proved lucky for and the in the 2014 polls, has become auspicious and turned into an inspiration for the party cadre.

After Modi was projected as BJP's prime ministerial candidate in its Goa National meet, he started his election campaign in by addressing a huge public rally named "Vijay Shankhnad" in

The wooden chair, which has now been turned as a "heritage chair" for party cadre, was used by Modi at a rally in Kanpur's ground on October 19, 2013. Until, Modi became Prime Minister, it was just like any other

It could be superstition; but for Surendra Maithani, BJP's district chief, the is an inspiration for him as well as the youth workers of the party.

"After became Prime Minister, became the centre of attraction for everyone. It was about to be auctioned in and Allahabad, but I didn't allow it. It was auspicious for us," Maithani, then the convenor for party's rally in Kanpur, told IANS.

He said the district unit of the party decided to turn into a piece of heritage because it was used by Modi, who brought the to power with a thumping majority.

"We polished and put it in a glass casket. It is still there in district party office in Naveen Market," he said.

Asked whether the would use again when he visits on March 8 to kickstart the campaign in for the polls, his answer was "no".

"It is now a Khadau (revered wooden slippers) for us. It inspires us and the youth. It has now turned into a for the party cadre," he said.

He said this is for the third time that Modi was coming to Kanpur as "As the chair is a valuable asset of the party, it has been kept in a glass chamber at the district party office," he said.

Maithani said is very lucky not only for Modi but also for the party.

"Since 2013, has addressed four election rallies in Kanpur. It is lucky. We won state assembly polls in 2017, too. Modiji is again starting his campaign in -- yet again from Kanpur.

"I am sure, it will prove lucky for him as well for the party," he said.

Maithani said the chair has also become an attraction for the youth as they take photographs and selfies with it whenever they come to the party office.

"When a youth joins BJP, he is taken to the chair and is briefed about it. It inspires the newcomers and the youth of the party," he said.

