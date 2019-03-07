A wooden chair in Kanpur that proved lucky for Modi

A wooden chair kept in a glass casket in the BJP headquarters in Kanpur, which proved lucky for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, has become auspicious and turned into an inspiration for the party cadre.
After Modi was projected as BJP's prime ministerial candidate in its Goa National Executive meet, he started his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh by addressing a huge public rally named "Vijay Shankhnad" in Kanpur.
The wooden chair, which has now been turned as a "heritage chair" for party cadre, was used by Modi at a rally in Kanpur's Indira Nagar ground on October 19, 2013. Until, Modi became Prime Minister, it was just like any other ordinary chair.
It could be superstition; but for Surendra Maithani, BJP's Kanpur district chief, the chair is an inspiration for him as well as the youth workers of the party.
"After Modi ji became Prime Minister, this chair became the centre of attraction for everyone. It was about to be auctioned in Agra and Allahabad, but I didn't allow it. It was auspicious for us," Maithani, then the convenor for party's rally in Kanpur, told IANS.
He said the district unit of the party decided to turn the chair into a piece of heritage because it was used by Modi, who brought the Bharatiya Janata Party to power with a thumping majority.
"We polished the chair and put it in a glass casket. It is still there in district party office in Naveen Market," he said.
Asked whether the Prime Minister would use the chair again when he visits Kanpur on March 8 to kickstart the party's election campaign in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha polls, his answer was "no".
"It is now a Khadau (revered wooden slippers) for us. It inspires us and the youth. It has now turned into a heritage chair for the party cadre," he said.
He said this is for the third time that Modi was coming to Kanpur as Prime Minister. "As the chair is a valuable asset of the party, it has been kept in a glass chamber at the district party office," he said.
Maithani said this chair is very lucky not only for Modi but also for the party.
"Since 2013, Modi ji has addressed four election rallies in Kanpur. It is lucky. We won state assembly polls in 2017, too. Modiji is again starting his campaign in Uttar Pradesh -- yet again from Kanpur.
"I am sure, it will prove lucky for him as well for the party," he said.
Maithani said the chair has also become an attraction for the youth as they take photographs and selfies with it whenever they come to the party office.
"When a youth joins BJP, he is taken to the chair and is briefed about it. It inspires the newcomers and the youth of the party," he said.
(Brajendra Nath Singh can be contacted at brajendra.n@ians.in)
--IANS
bns/in/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU