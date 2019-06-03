Economists fear of 2020 recession in US: Report

America's business leaders are growing more worried that the US will enter a by the end of 2020, mainly due to an increasingly protectionist trade policy, a report revealed on Monday.

The report by the is based on responses by 53 economists, reported. It comes as the US ratchets up its trade war with and has gone after other major trading partners, including and

The report found what it called a "surge" in fears among the economists.

The risk of happening soon remains low but will "rise rapidly" next year. The survey's respondents said the risk of recession starting in 2019 is only 15 per cent but 60 per cent by the end of 2020.

About a third of respondents forecast a recession will begin halfway through next year.

According to the survey, the median forecast for gross domestic product growth in the last quarter of 2020 was 1.9 per cent. That would be a big drop from the most recent estimate of current US economic growth - 3.1per cent in the first three months of 2019.

Fifty-six per cent of the respondents cited the increasingly protectionist trade policy as the greatest risk to the US in 2019. Separately, 88 per cent pointed to US trade policy, and retaliation by other nations, for why they lowered their GDP growth forecasts, the survey showed.

Meanwhile, 14 per cent believe a "substantial" decline in the stock market, and 10 per cent feel a slowdown in global growth, are the biggest risks to the US

Business spending will moderate this year and next after growing a strong 6.9 per cent in 2018.

"Increased trade is considered the primary downwide risk to growth by a majority of the respondents," quoted Gregory Daco, for Oxford Economics, as saying.

has aggressively tried to reorder the US position on global trade. He has picked prominent fights with and

It was announced on June 1 that Trump would end India's $5.6 billion trade concessions under the Generalised Scheme of Preferences programme with effect from June 5.

was also stripped of its GSP trade concessions along with

On May 29, he announced punitive tariff hikes on imports from over its leniency towards immigrants from Central

