La Liga conducts training for Indian coaches

La Liga, Spains league, organised a three-day (April 13-15) training workshop for Indian coaches here.

In association with On Track (IOT), 48 Schools coaches from across the nation took part in the workshop, organised with an objective to increase their knowledge and awareness about systems and methodology.

The workshops were conducted by Schools Javier Cabrera, Spanish coordinators -- Saul Vazquez, Regional Technical Head, West, and Jon Diaz de Cerio, Regional Technical Head, -- with the support of La Liga coordinator

The training was aimed at providing theoretical and practical understanding to them to maximise the potential of aspiring players in the country. They also got the opportunity to interact with La Liga trainers and gain experience which will help them increase the level of training for students in

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India, said, "Through initiative, we want to see tangible and long-term impact on football in To ensure that, we conducted the 'train the trainer' programme in Delhi, recently. By sharing knowledge of Spanish techniques and methods, we want to enable these coaches to train the next big global football star from India."

Rohan Chopra, Chief Operating Officer, India On Track, said, "A talented sportsperson owes their success to a This thought is the basis of the 'train the trainer' programme. For longevity and sustained growth of football in India, it is important to bring the best global coaching practices to our coaches, and to empower them with the right tools to guide the next many generation of footballers to come."

