Rahul has property in Delhi, Gurugram

Rahul Gandhi is a three-time MP from Amethi but his landed property continues to be only in Delhi and Gurugram. He also has a loan of Rs 5 lakh from his mother Sonia Gandhi.
The affidavit given by him while filing nomination papers from Wayanad states that he continues to own a share in the inherited farm in Sultanpur Village in Delhi and owns two office spaces in Gurugram. The agricultural land at Sultanpur is jointly owned by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
In the 2014 elections, he had declared the value of his total assets as Rs 9.4 crore.
The affidavit shows that Rahul Gandhi does not own a car and has a total liability of Rs 72 lakh as loans from various banks and other financial institutions.
The affidavit shows that Gandhi has assets worth Rs 15.88 crore. Gandhi's movable assets, worth Rs 5.81 crore, include Rs 40,000 in cash as on March 31, 2019, Rs 17.93 lakh in deposits with various banks, Rs 5.19 crore worth of shares and bonds, Rs 39 lakh worth of postal, National Savings Scheme (NSS) and insurance investments, and jewellery worth Rs 2.91 lakh. The assets also include 333.3 grams of gold.
Of his total immovable assets, Rs 8.75 crore are self-acquired and Rs 1.32 crore inherited. He also has a liability of Rs 72 lakh in bank loans.
The affidavit says that Gandhi has five pending cases including in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Assam and New Delhi. Four of these are cases of alleged defamation, three of which relate to RSS. Another case pertains to a complaint made by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy of alleged conspiracy to cheat shareholders of Associated Journals Ltd.
The affidavit shows that the total income for the year 2017-18 was Rs 1,11,85,570. His source of income includes MP's salary besides that from royalty, rent, interest, dividends and gains from mutual funds.
Gandhi, who is also contesting from Amethi, has pursued M.Phil (Development Studies) from Trinity college, University of Cambridge.
--IANS
