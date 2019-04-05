Rahul has property in Delhi, Gurugram

is a three-time from but his landed property continues to be only in and He also has a loan of Rs 5 lakh from his mother

The affidavit given by him while filing nomination papers from Wayanad states that he continues to own a share in the inherited farm in Sultanpur Village in and owns two office spaces in The agricultural land at Sultanpur is jointly owned by his sister

In the 2014 elections, he had declared the value of his total assets as Rs 9.4 crore.

The affidavit shows that does not own a car and has a total liability of Rs 72 lakh as loans from various banks and other financial institutions.

Gandhi, 48, owns two commercial spaces in and also has inherited agricultural land at village Sultanpur which he jointly owns with his sister

The affidavit shows that Gandhi has assets worth Rs 15.88 crore. Gandhi's movable assets, worth Rs 5.81 crore, include Rs 40,000 in cash as on March 31, 2019, Rs 17.93 lakh in deposits with various banks, Rs 5.19 crore worth of shares and bonds, Rs 39 lakh worth of postal, National Savings Scheme (NSS) and insurance investments, and jewellery worth Rs 2.91 lakh. The assets also include 333.3 grams of gold.

Of his total immovable assets, Rs 8.75 crore are self-acquired and Rs 1.32 crore inherited. He also has a liability of Rs 72 lakh in

The affidavit says that Gandhi has five pending cases including in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and New Four of these are cases of alleged defamation, three of which relate to RSS. Another case pertains to a complaint made by BJP of alleged conspiracy to cheat shareholders of

The affidavit shows that the total income for the year 2017-18 was Rs 1,11,85,570. His source of income includes MP's salary besides that from royalty, rent, interest, dividends and gains from mutual funds.

Gandhi, who is also contesting from Amethi, has pursued M.Phil (Development Studies) from Trinity college,

--IANS

ps/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)