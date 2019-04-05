Criminal cases against 213 candidates in first phase: Report

As many as 213 (17 per cent) out of 1,266 candidates in the first phase of elections have declared criminal cases against themselves while 146 (12 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases, as per (ADR).

The election watchdog has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1,266 out of 1,279 candidates contesting in the first phase.

About 12 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves while 10 candidates have declared cases related to murder against themselves and 25 candidates related to attempt to murder.

About four candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping for ransom, kidnapping or abducting in order to murder, Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage against themselves.

As many as 16 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as rape, assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty against themselves while 12 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Among major parties, 30 (36 per cent) out of 83 candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party, 35 (42 per cent) out of 83 candidates from Congress, eight (25 per cent) out of 32 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 13 (52 per cent) out of 25 candidates from YSR Party (YSRCP), four (16 per cent) out of 25 candidates from and five (29 per cent) out of 17 candidates from (TRS) have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Among the major parties, 16 (19 per cent) out of 83 candidates from BJP, 22 (27 per cent) out of 83 candidates from Congress, four (13 per cent) out of 32 candidates from BSP, 10 (40 per cent) out of 25 candidates from YSRCP, two (8 per cent) out of 25 candidates from TDP and three (18 per cent) out of 17 candidates from TRS have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

As many as 37 out of 91 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

There are 401 (32 per cent) candidates who have assets worth Rs 1 crore and more.

Among the major parties, 69 (83 per cent) out of 83 candidates from Congress, 65 (78 per cent) out of 83 candidates from BJP, 15 (47 per cent) out of 32 candidates from BSP, 25 (100 per cent) candidates from TDP, 22 (88 per cent) out of 25 candidates from YSRCP and 17 (100 per cent) candidates from TRS have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore.

The average asset per candidate contesting in the phase one election is Rs 6.63 crore.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 83 candidates is Rs 21.93 crores, 83 candidates is Rs 14.56 crores, 32 BSP candidates have average assets of 63 crore, 25 YSRCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 62.94 crores, 25 TDP candidates have average assets worth Rs 57.77 crore, and 17 TRS candidates have average assets of 87 crore.

candidate from Telangana Konda Vishweshwar Reddy has declared highest assets worth Rs 895 crore while Dal candidate from the same state has declared lowest asset, of Rs 500.

As many as 114 candidates have not given PAN details while 690 (55 per cent) candidates have not declared their income tax details.

There are 33 candidates who have declared their annual total income to be more than Rs 1 crore.

There are 70 candidates with assets worth more than Rs 1 crore who have not declared their ITR details.

