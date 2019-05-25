Rahul offering resignation, incorrect: Congress

Minutes after reports of offering his resignation flashed across the media on Saturday, even as the Working Committee meeting was in progress, clarified that there was no truth in the matter, and it was incorrect.

Sending out a message to the media waiting outside the party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, Surjewala clarified the reports of Gandhi offering to quit are incorrect.

Earlier reports said that the offered to resign from the post owning moral responsibility of the party's loss in 2019 as soon as the party's top decision-making body met.

--IANS

aks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)