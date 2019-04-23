Rahul promises Special Kisan Budget from next year

said on Tuesday that a Special Kisan Budget will be presented in Parliament next year if the party is voted to power in the ongoing

"There will be two budgets presented in Parliament from next year, one will be the national budget which is presented each year while the other budget will be the Special Kisan Budget which will be specifically for farmers," Gandhi said while addressing an election rally in Baneshwar Dham, Banswara.

"This budget will announce the Minimum Support Price for farmers, the compensation amount, loan waiver, and other crucial information at the start of the financial year."

He added: "Farmers shared with us that they need separate budget and hence we have decided to draft a separate budget for them. We don't want farmers to fear anything and hence have decided to take this historic decision."

Gandhi also said that no will be sent to jail due to non-payment of loans.

He said that the represented the weaker sections of the society and "promises 'nyay' (justice) unlike the which did 'anyay' (injustice)".

Outlining the Congress' credentials in this tribal land, Gandhi said: "We brought tribal bill, PESA law. However, Modi took away your 'jal', 'jungle', and 'zameen' (water, forest, land). Now, we promise to protect all of these three assets."

He added that the tribals and youths will not be required to complete basic formalities before starting their new ventures.

"After 2019, they can start their business without prior permission from different government agencies; they can start their business and after three years, once the ground is ready for them, they can get the business registered in their name."

The said that after a year, 22 lakh youths will be given government jobs as an equal number of positions are lying vacant.

Even 10 lakh people can be employed under Panchayat Raj, he added.

--IANS

arc/ksk/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)