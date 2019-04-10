JUST IN
Business Standard

Have old relationship of love with Amethi: Rahul

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who filed his nomination papers from Amethi on Wednesday, said that he had an old relationship of love and respect with the town and its people.

"I have an years-old relationship of love and respect wth Amethi and its people. The soil here has a different spirit which inspires to fight for justice. I thank you for this love and support," he said in a tweet.

Gandhi, who has been contesting and winning from Amethi since 2004, is also contesting from the Wayanad constituency in Kerala in the 2019 polls.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 23:56 IST

