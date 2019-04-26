Rahul's PM dream won't be realised: Himachal CM

on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi's dream of becoming the would not be realised this year as the people had made up their minds to support an

Speaking at a public meeting in Dharamsala for BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor, he said: "The people are aware of the fact that Gandhi is politically immature and inexperienced. The BJP, on the other hand, has the strong leadership of Narendra Modi, who has taken several strong decisions and visionary steps for the country."

Addressing another rally in Hamirpur, the said that BJP candidate would register his fourth win from the constituency on account of his commendable development work.

Thakur said: "As a member of Parliament, I have done my best to not just raise the issues of my constituency and my state in Parliament, but also bring some great infrastructure projects to my people.

"With the support of the people, we could bring AIIMS in Bilaspur, in Dehra, five Kendriya Vidyalayas, and in Una and a in "

Thakur said that the Sansad Khel Mahakumbh was his effort to wean away youth from negative influences and bring positivity into their lives.

"With the support of Modi, we have completed surveys for rail line till and also to Bilaspur and soon you will see all parts of our constituency connected by road and rail," Thakur said.

