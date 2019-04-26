Nath father-son in fray from home turf Chhindwara

in has gained the unique distinction of being the only constituency from where a father and son are contesting the elections.

While is a candidate for the Assembly bypoll, his son is a party nominee for the Lok Sabha elections. Both are campaigning together and both are harping on development in their campaigns.

Nakul Nath, who is making his political debut in these elections, has been pitted against BJP's and former MLA He has been promising to continue the development work started by his father in his constituency.

He however, makes no reference of the ' Model of Development', which was the Congress' poll plank in the Assembly elections last November.

"BJP candidate Nathan Shah Kavreti, on the other hand, is constantly referring to the 'Modi Model of Development', perhaps as a counter to the Congress' Assembly poll refrain," says

has been the Nath family turf for 40 years now. Before he became the Chief Minister, represented the constituency in the Lok Sabha for nine consecutive terms. It was only in the 1997 Parliamentary bypoll that he faced defeat at the hands of former and BJP leader

Following his elevation as the Chief Minister, has to be elected as an MLA from the state within six months. The Assembly bypoll was necessitated after MLA vacated the seat for him.

Gupta admits that Chhindwara has seen development. Locals too agree that Kamal Nath has worked for his home town, but add that there's still room for more.

"Despite the improvement in roads and infrastructure, there's a severe dearth of jobs in the area. The representatives really need to work to get more employment here," said Rajesh Kumar, a youth.

And the BJP is attempting to exploit just that little "room for more" insisting on the Chief Minister's few appearances in the city in election season.

With his presence essential in Bhopal, Kamal Nath is unable to campaign much. But is making up for his father's absence. He addresses 5-6 rallies and visits at least 15 villages every day.

The constituency votes in the fourth phase on April 29. There are nine candidates in the fray for the seat.

