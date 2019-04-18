Rahul, Shah make appeal to voters

and on Thursday appealed to voters to exercise their electoral right as the second phase of elections was underway.

"When you vote today, remember that you vote for Nyay," Gandhi said on Twitter, referring to Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme "NYAY".

"Nyay for our unemployed youth; for our struggling farmers; for the small traders whose businesses were destroyed by demonetisation; for those who were persecuted because of their caste or religion," he added.

Shah also took to to urge people to cast their votes, referring to the Balakot air strike by the and "Mission Shakti".

"New India of ours is setting higher benchmarks in every field, whether it be on earth, water, sky or even space.

"I appeal to all the voters in phase two, especially the young, that you must vote to keep this momentum going. In your one vote lies the country's pride and progress," Shah said.

--IANS

