Glitches in EVMs delay polling in Odisha

in some polling booths in Odisha got delayed following technical glitches in the Machines (EVMs) on Thursday.

The second phase of polling is being held for five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly seats in the state.

In Sundergarh, technical glitches were reported in the EVMs in several booths in constituency while polling was delayed in six booths in constituency, said informed sources.

was in a queue at a booth in Kendudihi due to delayedipolling.

In Bolangir, was delayed in several booths due to glitches in EVM. Voters faced similar problems in Kandhamal as well.

EVMs were not working in several booths in G.Udayagiri and in Baliguda.

A 95-year-old man died while waiting in the queue to cast his vote in Kansamari booth of Sanakhemundi which falls in the Lok Sabha constituency.

The deceased has been identified as of Kansamati village.

A total of 76.93 lakh voters are eligible to vote in the second phase polling in Odisha.

--IANS

cd/rs/mr

