Slow pace polling in Puducherry

Polling in the lone Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday progressed at a slow pace but was brisk in the Assembly seat.

According to the Election Commission, 1.96 per cent voting was recorded in from 7 a.m. till 9.30 a.m. and 5.21 per cent in Assembly by-election.

There are 18 candidates in the fray for Lok Sabha seat and their electoral fate will be decided by about 9.73 lakh voters.

The main fight is between candidate and All India N.R. candidate

Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam has fielded Subramanian.

For the Assembly seat, there are eight candidates but the main fight is between All India N.R. candidate and DMK's K. Venkatesan.

--IANS

vj/pg/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)