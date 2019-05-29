JUST IN
Rahul, Sonia to attend Modi's swearing-in

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and United Progressive Alliance chairperson and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi on Thursday, party leaders said.

A senior Congress leader told IANS: "Rahulji and Soniaji will attend the ceremony."

He further said that besides the Gandhis, senior party leader Anand Sharma will also attend the ceremony.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 20:18 IST

