HC dismisses plea against Mehbooba, Omar, Farooq

The has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a ban on Kashmiri leaders Mehbooba Mufti, and from participating in the Lok Sabha elections.

A division bench headed by Justice asked petitioner and Sanjjiiv Kkumar to approach the

Thereafter, the petitioner withdrew his plea.

The court on Thursday was hearing the petition which has sought a direction to the poll panel to ban the National Conference and the from taking part in the as "the loyalties of the leaders of these parties lie elsewhere and not in the Indian Constitution".

The petition has also sought direction to book them on various charges including sedition.

In his plea, the petitioner said allowing these leaders to contest the elections would be a mockery of democracy as these people openly call for a division of "Mother India" on the basis of religion and are demanding two Prime Ministers -- one for and another for the rest of

The petitioner told the court that and his son Omar Abdullah's statements that they would demand revival of the post of Wazir-e-Azam and Sadar-e-Riyasat for was unacceptable.

"Mehbooba Mufti, and Omar Abdullah's seditious, communal statements are against the Indian Constitution and hence the court/ should bar/impose conditions on their entry to a very constitutional House (Lok Sabha) as their loyalties lie somewhere else and not to the Indian Constitution," the plea said.

--IANS

akk/pgh/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)