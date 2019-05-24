'Rahul to re-contest from Amethi in 2024'

Though he was defeated on home turf to BJP's Smriti Irani, will again contest from the seat in the 2024 elections, a said.

The leader, requesting anonymity, said that Gandhi will never leave

"He has done a lot of work in and will continue to do that. And in 2024, he shall return there to contest again."

Gandhi, who was contesting from Amethi for the fourth time, on Thursday lost to by a margin of over 55,000 votes. However, he won from Kerala's Wayanad by a record margin.

The pointed out that late Indira Gandhi's sons and then late former had carried a lot of work in Amethi.

"People still recall the works done by the Gandhi family in the area," he said, adding that there is no way the family would leave the seat. About the party's dismal performance in Amethi, the said that win or loss is part of the game. "But we are definitely going to put a tough fight in 2024."

The Congress has lost the seat of Amethi thrice since 1967. The Congress has won the seat of Amethi from 1967. In 1977 general elections, lost to the candidate but won it back in 1980. After his death in a plane crash in 1981, won in the by-elections later in the year and retained the seat in 1984 and 1989 elections.

After Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991, the seat was won by Satish Sharma, a close friend of Gandhi family. He retained the seat in 1996 but lost to BJP's in 1998. Sonia Gandhi, after entering active politics, won the seat in 1999. However, to make way for in 2004, she shifted to the neighbouring seat of Before losing in 2019 to by 55,000 votes, had won from Amethi in 2004, 2009 and 2014.

--IANS

aks/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)