JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

BJP wins absolute majority: EC
Business Standard

BJP's Smriti Irani unseats Rahul from Amethi bastion

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

BJP candidate Smriti Irani defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi from his bastion of Amethi by a margin of over 55,000 votes, in a major setback for the grand old party.

According to the Election Commission website, Irani polled 4,68,514 votes while Gandhi secured 4,13,394 votes.

The victory margin for Irani is 55,120 votes.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had defeated Irani by 1,07,903 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 02:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements