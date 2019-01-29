JUST IN
Rahul visits Goa Assembly

IANS  |  Panaji 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Goa Assembly on the first day of its three-day budget session.

Gandhi arrived at the Assembly precincts just after noon and went to the opposition lobby. He met the Congress legislators.

Gandhi has been in Goa since Saturday on a private visit along with his mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

