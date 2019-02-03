Rain, dense fog predicted in Punjab, Haryana

Rain later this week and dense fog have been predicted in several parts of and Haryana, the Met department said on Sunday.

Officials said here that rainfall was predicted over both states from Feb 6 to 8. Heavy rainfall is expected on Feb 7.

continued to be chilly over the region on Sunday. The maximum temperatures hovered between 18 and 22 degrees at most places.

The minimum temperatures recorded on Sunday ranged from 3 to 10 degrees at various places.

Dense fog was experienced on Sunday morning in several parts of and ARoad and rail traffic was affected due to the fog in both states.AA

Sikh holy city of recorded a high of 21.4 degrees and a low of 5.7 degrees. and recorded highs of 21 and 22.7 degrees.Ambala and Bhiwani towns in recorded highs of 18.3 and 18.6 degrees respectively.Chandigarh recorded a high of 20.6 and minimumAtemperatureAof 8.2 degrees.

--IANS

js/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)