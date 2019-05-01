Raina, Dhoni help CSK post 179/4 against DC

struck a half century but it was Dhoni once again who helped recover from a slow start to post a competitive 179/4 in 20 overs against Capitals in an game here on Wednesday.

Chennai recovered from a slow start -- they were 53/1 at the halfway stage -- to ride Dhoni's 22-ball 44 not out (4x4, 3x6) and Jadeja's quickfire 25 off 10 deliveries as missed pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who was rested, in the death overs.

The visitors leaked 77 runs in the final five overs after Raina (59; 37b; 8x4;1x6) was dismissed in the 15th over.

In that period, Dhoni first combined with Jadeja for a 43-run partnership as both were promoted up the order, to then join hands with Ambati Rayudu for a 34-run unbroken stand for the fifth wicket.

Dhoni continued his love affair with last overs, smashing for two sixes off the last two balls and a four earlier as the New Zealana pacer conceded 21 runs.

The defending champions could manage only 27/1 in the Powerplay overs after losing for a duck, with J Suchith (2/28), playing his first game, accounting for his wicket.

Raina and then associated for a 83 run partnership but consumed 61 balls before was dismissed by Axar Patel, with Shikhar Dhawan taking the catch at long off.

Raina, who brought up his 37th IPL fifty in 34 balls, was removed by Suchith after Dhawan took a brilliant catch off balance but once Dhoni was in the middle, and Jadeja hit a few lusty blows, Chennai ensured their start made no difference.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 179/4 ( 59, Dhoni 44 not out; J Suchith 2/28) vs Capitals

