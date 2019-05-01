Delhi win toss, ask Chennai to bat first (Toss)

Capitals won the toss and asked to bat first in an (IPL) clash at the here on Wednesday.

Dhoni, who was indisposed in their last outing, returned to lead the side with and also making a comeback. Dhruv Shorey, and made way for the trio.

For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada was left out as he was facing a back issue, said Iyer at the toss. and were drafted in as Ishant Sharma also missed out.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, (Captain/wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir

Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, (Captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult

