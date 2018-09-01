Rainy Saturday in Delhi

It was a rainy Saturday morning in the national capital and region with the minimum recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

The Met forecast more spells of rains and thundershowers to occur during the day.

"The sky will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rains," an (IMD) said.

The maximum was likely to hover around 32 degrees

The humidity was 100 per cent at 8.30 a.m. There was 25.5 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Friday's maximum settled at 34 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

--IANS

gt/anp/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)