Raj Thackeray meets Anna Hazare

Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday called on anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare, whose indefinite hunger strike entered the sixth day.

Accompanied by several leaders, Thackeray arrived at Ralegan-Siddhi, the village where alias Hazare launched his fast on January 30.

The 81-year-old is seeking the implementation of Lokpal, setting up Lokayuktas in all states and also raising farmers' issues.

Thackeray expressed the MNS' solidarity with him. He lauded the causes for which Hazare had been agitating without being concerned about his own life.

"I have told him not to put his life at risk for the undeserving hypocrites... It was because of Hazare that the could come to power...

"He should not believe in any assurances made by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi," Thackeray later told the media.

In the past few days, Hazare has lost over five kg though his vital parameters were reported to be normal even as Chief Minister on Monday appealed to him to call off his agitation.

--IANS

