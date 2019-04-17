Rajasthan axes counsel for role in case against Rahul

-
The Rajasthan government on Wednesday dismissed its standing counsel in the Supreme Court after it was revealed that she was the advocate-on-record in a contempt plea filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi in Rafale case.
"Ms Ruchi Kohli, advocate-on-record, Supreme court, New Delhi is relieved from her duties with immediate effect," said the order issued by Mahaveer Prasad Sharma, Principal Secretary, Law and Legal Affairs.
Sources confirmed that Kohli was asked to hand over all her cases to Additional Advocate General Manish Singhvi.
A lawyer can get the designation of advocate-on-record after clearing an examination conducted by the Supreme Court.
--IANS
arc/rtp/pcj
