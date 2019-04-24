Rajasthan betting town puts its money on BJP

is a small town in that is home to the famous betting market in its vicinity which has come alive against the backdrop of the ongoing elections.

The betting market believes that the BJP is headed for victory in about 250 seats, according to a bookie from this town who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "The BJP continues to be a favourite of bookies this election season and will get around 246-250 seats on its own. With around 55 seats from the allies, it is sure to cross 300 seats. In Rajasthan, the BJP will get around 18 seats even though the is being run by the "

The all- figure for the is 76-79 seats, according to the

is situated about 160 km from Jodhpur. The betting or satta market gained credence after giving accurate predictions on significant subjects.

Besides Phalodi, the Shekhawati region, comprising Bikaner and Sikar, is also known for giving clear predictions on crucial issues. In fact, and Shekhawati belts share common predictions and hence have earned due 'recognition', he said.

Another punter from Phalodi said: "The working of this betting system is quite interesting. It comprises bookies and punters, the former fixes the amount -- for example, the number of seats the BJP will win -- and the punters then put their money on it. There is a strong team across states which collects data to analyse the trends.

"The networking of this market is quite strong. Not all people are allowed to enter this market. The entire network has a very strong intelligence system which can never collapse. They operate via Whatsapp and private websites. No outsider is allowed on these platforms."

Speaking on Rajasthan, which is yet to vote, he said: "The present trends reveal that BJP will get around 18 seats while the shall get the remaining seven."

Jodhpur, Barmer, Dausa, Nagaur, Bharatpur, Dholpur and Sikar can go the Congress way, he said, but added that these predictions are based on speculation and there can be an addition or deletion in the coming days.

"In elections, the Phalodi satta market predicted 125+ seats for the Congress. However, the Congress wrapped up at the 100 mark. But our predictions were accurate for and Chhattisgarh," he said.

(The can be contacted at archana.s@ians.in)

--IANS

arc/am/mr/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)