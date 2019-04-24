Manoj Tiwari assails Kejriwal for not campaigning

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday slammed Minister and the (AAP) convenor over his absence from campaigning in the national capital.

Speaking to media, the BJP candidate from the north east said: "Kejriwal is ready to campaign for the tukde-tukde gang, but by boycotting nomination of his party's candidates for the Lok Sabha elections he has admitted defeat."

Elaborating on reasons for his absence from the nomination process of the AAP candidates in Delhi, he said: "Due to announcement of strong candidates by the BJP, Kejriwal is demoralised and is contesting elections secretly in alliance with the "

"The voters of very well know this," he said and added Kejriwal had only proved that by staying away from the nomination process.

Hitting out at the Delhi Minister, Tiwari said: "Kejriwal has become enemy of voters of Delhi because he has not implemented about half a dozen welfare schemes of the central government."

"Even his Bijli Half-Pani Maaf claim has proved hollow and the people living in rural areas and unauthorised colonies are facing water shortage," he said.

The BJP, which won all the seven seats in the national capital in 2014, has replaced two While east has been replaced with cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir, singer-turned-politician has been nominated in place of Delhi North West MP

A day after being denied ticket, switched to the and accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit.

The BJP has fielded from Chandni Chowk, Pravesh Singh Verma from west Delhi, from south Delhi and from parliamentary constituencies.

Voting in the national capital is scheduled on May 12.

The contest in the national capital has become interesting as alliance talks between the and the AAP failed. Both the parties have announced candidates for all the seven seats.

