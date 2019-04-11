Rajasthan: BJP still undecided on its nominee for Dausa

-
Suspense on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Dausa in Rajasthan continues as the party is yet to declare its nominee for the seat.
Although the party has announced names of candidates for 23 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state, it is yet to take a decision on Dausa seat.
For on Nagaur seat, the party has entered into an alliance with the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) formed by Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal, while for Dausa the BJP seems spoilt for choice.
Two strong leaders -- Kirodi Lal Meena and Om Prakash Hudla -- are keen to be in fray from this reserved (Scheduled Tribe) seat.
Amid the fight between these two candidates, rumours were rife on Wednesday that a third BJP leader Jaskaur Meena, a former Union Minister in the Vajpayee government, could be fielded by the party.
However, late into night, state party spokesperson denied the rumours and confirmed that final decision has yet not been taken.
When asked why Dausa decision is getting delayed, BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore said: "The name will be decided after the parliamentary board meeting soon. We are discussing the possibilities of fielding the best candidate."
Meanwhile, sources confirmed that a tussle between former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and central leadership is the main reason causing the delay.
Raje is backing Hudla, but if Meena is ignored, he can take away a chunk of his votes and can also contest as an Independently. That being the reason, the BJP is leadership seem to be in a fix, said a party insider.
In the meantime, Prakash Javadekar, the BJP's election in-charge for Rajasthan, has met Meena, Hudla as well as Jaskaur. Thereafter, he also met Raje to take a final decision. "Now, the list has been sent to Delhi to take a final call," confirmed the BJP leader.
Dausa has a total of 17,200,26 voters who will vote on May 6.
