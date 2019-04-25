Rajasthan government performance below average: ADR

Performance of government is "below average" on most of voter concerns, including employment, healthcare, and law and order, according to a report by the (ADR).

The election watchdog's " Survey 2018", released on Thursday, says the government also performed "poorly" in providing better roads, and fertilisers and seeds to farmers.

The survey was conducted between October 2018 and December 2018.

Across the state, major voter concerns were employment opportunities (66.76 per cent), (43.13 per cent), and law and order (42.41 per cent), according to the survey.

In rural areas, the top priorities were employment (66 per cent), better crop prices (54 per cent) and (41 per cent), and the government performed below average on all these counts, it says.

Employment (69 per cent), public transport (50 per cent) and (47 per cent) continued to be the major concerns for the urban voters but the offered little on these, too.

